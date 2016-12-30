CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. was up 3.25 cents to 4.08 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 2.25 cents at 3.52 a bushel; Mar. oats was gained 2 cents at $2.2850 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 6.75 cents to $9.9650 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December live cattle was up .30 cent at $1.19 a pound; January feeder cattle fell 1.47 cents at $1.3045 a pound; while February lean hogs rose 1.50 cents at $.6615 a pound.