CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for March delivery was 4.20 cents lower at $4.48 a bushel; March corn was down 1.60 cents at $3.7360 a bushel; March oats was down .40 cents at $2.5420 a bushel while March soybeans lost 11.40 cents to $10.4260 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
February live cattle was .05 cent higher at $1.1598 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .53 cent at $1.2235 pound; February lean hogs gained 0.30 cents to $.7505 a pound.