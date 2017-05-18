CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July fell 1.25 cents at 4.2575 a bushel; July corn was off 5.50 cents at 3.66 bushel; July oats was .50 cent higher at $2.36 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 31 cents at $9.4475 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up .47 cent at $1.2292 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .30 cent at $1.4227 a pound; while June lean hogs were .25 cent higher at $.7915 a pound.