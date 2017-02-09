CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for March delivery was .20 cent lower at $4.3220 a bushel; March corn was down 1.40 cents at $3.6920 a bushel; March oats was up .40 cent at $2.5440 a bushel while March soybeans down 3.20 cents to $10.5540 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
February live cattle was .13 cent higher at $1.1690 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .08 cent at $1.2338 pound; February lean hogs gained 0.50 cents to $.7385 a pound.