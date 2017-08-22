CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. was 7.25 cents lower 4.0225 bushel; Sept. corn was off 3 cents at 3.46 bushel; Sept. oats fell 4.75 cents at $2.39 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 1.25 cents at $9.3375 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Aug. live cattle was up .72 cent at $1.0672 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.27 cents at $1.3980 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell .80 cent at $.6387 a pound.