CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July fell 1.75 cents at 4.3075 a bushel; July corn was off 2 cents at 3.6925 bushel; July oats was up 3.50 cents at $2.42 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 8.75 cents at $9.3950 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up 1.80 cents at $1.2392 a pound; May feeder cattle fell .48 cent at $1.44 a pound; while June lean hogs rose .75 cent at $.8095 a pound.