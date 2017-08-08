CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. fell 6.50 cents at 4.6350 bushel; Sept. corn was off 2.50 cents at 3.6975 bushel; Sept. oats lost .75 cent at $2.7350 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 3.25 cents at $9.63 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .28 cent at $1.1247 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .23 cents at $1.4602 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .12 cent at $.8352 a pound.