CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for March delivery was .60 cent lower at $4.3440 a bushel; March corn was up .20 cent at $3.6820 a bushel; March oats was up 5.40 cents at $2.5620 a bushel while March soybeans lost 2.20 cents to $10.3440 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
February live cattle was .70 cent higher at $1.1638 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .70 cent at $1.2260 pound; February lean hogs gained .78 cent to $.7020 a pound.