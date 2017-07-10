CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July was up 15.25 cents at 5.3050 a bushel; July corn rose 9.50 cents at 3.9175 bushel; July oats was gained 23.50 cents at $3.06 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 24.25 cents at $10.2025 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .95 cents at $1.1382 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .35 cent at $1.4467 a pound; while July lean hogs was down .25 cent at $.9147 a pound.