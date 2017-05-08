Here are five ways to make money while you sleep.
Own high-dividend stocks: When you purchase stock in a company that pays dividends to its shareholders, you’ll start earning a percentage of the company’s profits automatically.
Buy a rental property: You benefit from earning passive rental income from the tenants as well as having the value of your property grow.
Start a blog: Create amazing content that people would be interested in reading or sharing.
Become the middleman: Find a way to broker business and let other folks do the work for you.
Peer-to-peer landing: You can earn a higher interest rate on the loans you issued since you’re dealing directly with the borrower.