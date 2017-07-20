Protester gather to take part in protest by tourism and catering workers in central Athens, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Unions representing workers in the two sectors called a 24-hour strike Thursday to protest lax enforcement of labor laws. Despite tourism being a major money earner for the crisis-hit country, unions say tourism and catering workers are among the lowest paid in Greece and job protection regulations frequently ignored.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)