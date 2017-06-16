ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Greg Jaklewicz (JAK'-uhl-witz) has been chosen as the new leader of the Abilene Reporter-News newsroom.

Gannett Co., which owns the Reporter-News and four other Texas newspapers, announced the appointment Thursday. He succeeds Doug Williamson, who retired last month.

Jaklewicz grew up in Abilene and has been with the Reporter-News since 2009 after a term at the Amarillo Globe-News. He served as sports editor until he was reassigned in 2013 to be the paper's community engagement editor.

