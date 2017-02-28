OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A group of environmentalists that wants Warren Buffett's company to sell its investments with ties to fossil fuels says Berkshire Hathaway is opposing the measure.
Nebraskans for Peace said Tuesday that Buffett's company told the group it opposes the measure that Berkshire shareholders will vote on later this spring.
That recommendation carries significant weight because Buffett controls nearly one-third of the vote.
The proposal would apply only to Berkshire's stock investments, and not the companies it owns outright, which include several major utilities and specialty chemical maker Lubrizol.
Officials with the Nebraskans for Peace group say they still hope to one day persuade Buffett to take a stand on climate change.
The same group failed last year with a different proposal related to climate change.