CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.6 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.
The online daily deal service posted revenue of $934.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $910.7 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $194.6 million, or 34 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.14 billion.
The company's shares closed at $3.78. A year ago, they were trading at $4.08.
