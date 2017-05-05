WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina clothing company has confirmed that most of the jobs eliminated so far this year were in the Winston-Salem area.
The Winston-Salem Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2pe4kNE) that Hainesbrand Inc. said 120 employees in Winston-Salem took a voluntary severance package in the first quarter of the year.
The company announced earlier this week a plan to eliminate 220 positions. Spokesman Matt Hall said after restructuring is complete, Hainesbrand will have about 2,300 workers at its Winston-Salem headquarters.
Hall said the company is taking a $7 million charge related to severance packages and other items.
Hainesbrand this week reported a 12 percent drop in net income.
