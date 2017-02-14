JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The president of a state-sponsored gas pipeline corporation is pledging greater openness with Alaska lawmakers, many of whom have grown increasingly skeptical about the major project the corporation is pursuing.
The emphasis on more transparency comes as the corporation has taken the lead on the proposed liquefied natural gas mega-project and continues to explore its viability.
Keith Meyer, president of the Alaska Gasline Development Corp., expressed continued optimism about the project before a Senate committee Tuesday.
Meyer said his organization planned to operate using existing funds over the next year.
But he expressed interest in the corporation acquiring a liquefied natural gas plant that ConocoPhillips plans to sell, which would require additional funds. He says the corporation is talking to possible partners but would like the state to consider it.