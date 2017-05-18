PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Health insurers in Rhode Island say they plan to increase rates for larger employers next year.
WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rji9hQ ) that the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner is investigating the proposed double-digit rate hikes.
Health Insurance Commissioner Kathleen Hittner says the move disappoints her. Hittner says Rhode Island can't manage the rising health care expenses.
State officials say there will be a range of rate changes.
Blue Cross spokeswoman Gail Carvelli says the company's proposed 11.9 percent increase includes a 2.2 percent Affordable Care Act fee and costs related to medical trends.
UnitedHealthcare and Tufts both declined to comment.
Large employers make up more than half of Rhode Island's private health insurance market.
