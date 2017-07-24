FILE - This Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, file photo shows the sign at a Chipotle restaurant. A state health official says a second person has tested positive for norovirus after eating at a Chipotle in Sterling, Va., before it was temporarily closed on Monday, July 17, 2017, following reports of illnesses. Chipotle reopened the suburban Washington, D.C., location Wednesday, July 19, after a "complete sanitization." (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)