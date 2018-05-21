Heartland Financial USA, founded in Dubuque, is expanding, following the purchase of First Bank Lubbock Bancshares and its subsidiary, FirstBank & Trust, of Texas.
In a news release Monday, Chairman and CEO Lynn Fuller said the merger results in Heartland's 11th community bank charter and significantly expands the company's presence in Texas.
The transaction value was around $203 million in shares of Heartland common stock and cash, based on Heartland's closing stock price of $55.05 per share Friday. With the purchase, the company will have assets of around $11.2 billion and will operate 125 banking locations across 12 states.
Before Heartland Financial, Dubuque Bank and Trust served the community independently until 1981.
— Times Staff