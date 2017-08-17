AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Governor's Energy Office says the price of heating oil in Maine has nosed up slightly over the past few weeks.
The statewide average cash price for No. 2 heating oil was $2.03 per gallon this week. The office says that is 7 cents more than it was in mid-July.
The statewide price of kerosene was also up 4 cents, to $2.56. Propane prices have gone up 1 cent per gallon in that time to $2.36.
The office says global oil prices are still in check despite heating prices rising higher than mid-summer lows.
The state found the highest heating oil price was $2.41, while the lowest was $1.80. Northern Maine had a higher average at $2.17 per gallon.
The figures reflect an Aug. 14 survey.