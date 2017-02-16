OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The hedge fund trying to force major changes at CSX is urging the railroad to continue negotiating a deal instead of waiting for a shareholder vote this spring.
Paul Hilal's Mantle Ridge hedge fund sent a letter to CSX's board Thursday in response to the railroad's statement earlier this week.
Hilal says he believes his investors are close to an agreement for Hunter Harrison to take over as CSX and begin installing the scheduled operating model he used at Canadian Pacific and Canadian National railroads.
The board of the Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said earlier this week that it wanted shareholders to weigh in on the demands Hilal has made because the railroad considered them excessive.
The Mantle Ridge hedge fund holds 4.9 percent of CSX's stock.