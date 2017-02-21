MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $139.2 million.
The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.88 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.
The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.09 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $506.8 million, or $6.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.57 billion.
Henry Schein expects full-year earnings to be $7.17 to $7.30 per share.
Henry Schein shares have increased 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 3 percent in the last 12 months.
