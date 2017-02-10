SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says he'll tell Outdoor Retailer show organizers that Salt Lake City remains the best place for the convention, despite a second company's announcement that it won't take part.
Herbert told reporters Thursday that critics' claims that Utah is trying to take away public lands don't hold up.
His comments came the same day the Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2ku8e2C) that Canadian outerwear and equipment company Arc'teryx joined Patagonia saying it will boycott the twice-a-year show.
Convention officials have said they're considering moving the show, after Utah lawmakers urged President Donald Trump to rescind former President Barack Obama's designation in December of the Bears Ears National Monument.
The show has been in Salt Lake City since 1996.
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is inviting it to his state.
