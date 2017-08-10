BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont telecommunications company is offering high-speed internet service for less than $10 per month for some Burlington residents.
Burlington Telecom announced the new Lifeline program Wednesday. The program relies on a federal program originally designed to help low-income households receive telephone service.
The program was expanded to include internet service in 2016.
The Lifeline program is open for anyone who qualifies for public housing assistance, Medicaid and other low-income assistance programs.
An additional program offered by Burlington Telecom, Edu-Net, which offers low-income households with children in school internet for around $10 per month, has been in place for several years.
This story has been corrected to show service being offered for less than $10 per month, not less than a dollar.
