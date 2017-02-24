PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Cherry tomatoes and bell peppers are among the crops planned for a 2 million-square-foot greenhouse announced for Pikeville.

Gov. Matt Bevin's office announced in a news release the $50 million high-tech facility will create 140 full-time jobs at a former surface coal mine.

AppHarvest's greenhouse will grow fresh vegetables year-round for consumption in the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest. The release said the facility will use computerized monitoring and hydroponic, above-ground growing systems.

AppHarvest founder and CEO Jonathan Webb said he expects greenhouse construction to begin in June.

Bevin's office said the company has received preliminary approval for up to $2.5 million in tax incentives.

