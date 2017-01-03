J & J Snack Foods Corp. announced it has acquired the stock of Rock Island-based bakery Hill & Valley Inc.
Hill & Valley, with sales of more than $45 million annually, manufactures a variety of pre-baked cakes, cookies, pies, muffins and other desserts for retail in-store bakeries.
It is the leading brand of Sugar Free and No Sugar Added pre-baked in-store bakery items. Additionally, Hill & Valley sustains strategic private labeling partnerships with retailers nationwide.
Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
In a news release, Jerry Law, J&J’s senior vice president, said "We are excited to add Hill & Valley to our team. This acquisition rounds out our in-store bakery offerings by expanding our capabilities and customer base, and provides us a newly constructed facility that has ample capacity for growth and a nimble production process."
Hill & Valley President and CEO Doug Davidson will remain on with J&J in the same role.
"We at Hill & Valley are very excited to become part of the J&J family," he said in the release. "J&J brings substantial resources to Hill & Valley on all levels that will continue to make us a valued added supplier to our customers and a company that brings solutions to the table."
Hill & Valley relocated in 2015 to the former Farmall plant in Rock Island. It had been in the former Watchtower Plaza. It employs 200 people.
J&J is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing nutritional and affordable branded niche snack foods and beverages to food service and retail supermarket outlets.
Its principal products, manufactured and distributed nationwide, include Superpretzel, Bavarian Bakery and other soft pretzels, Icee and Slush Puppie frozen beverages, Luigi's, Minute Maid frozen juice bars and ices, Whole Fruit sorbet and frozen fruit bars, Mary B’s biscuits and dumplings, Daddy Ray's fig and fruit bars, Tio Pepe's, California Churros and Oreo Churros, Patio Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, The Funnel Cake Factory funnel cakes, and several cookie brands within Country Home Bakers.