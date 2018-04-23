Three projects in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village and one of the organization's leaders were honored at the Main Street Iowa Award celebration in Des Moines.
Kelly Young of Russell Development, Hilltop's board vice president, was received one of the Annual Leadership Awards presented by Main Street Iowa. Young also serves as the chair of the Hilltop's organization committee and has coordinated Hilltop's annual meeting and its annual report to Main Street Iowa.
The awards were presented by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and James Engle, director of the Iowa Downtown Resource Center, during a ceremony earlier this month.
Three of the Hilltop's development projects were recognized as nominees but were not among the finalists, Hilltop Director Scott Tunnicliff said. He added that this marked the first year Hilltop entered three categories in a single year.
The Hilltop's nominations were: Terrific Total Building Rehabilitation, From Bar to Books — The Brewed Book; New/Infill Construction Project, 501 Brady/Newbury Living; and Partner of the Year, Davenport Electric Contracting Co.
Hilltop was recognized last year for reaching $50 million in private investment and is looking forward to reaching the next milestone of $100 million in new investment hopefully by 2019, which will be its 10th anniversary, Tunnicliff said. "We will have several strong contenders and will continue working to encourage private sector reinvestment."
Since 1986, local Main Street Iowa programs have seen 4,670 new businesses and a net gain of 14,348 jobs across Iowa. Main Street Iowa communities have reported a total of nearly 12,000 building projects and $1.85 billion in private investment.
The annual awards honor project and communities for their restoration, redevelopment and creative reuse efforts.