The Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber is launching a new workshop series designed for minority businesses.
The initiative, eDIME-Economic Development Initiative for Minority Enterprises, begins with a 3D Tax Planning workshop from 7:30-9 a.m. today at the Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley Teen Center, 1122 5th Ave., Moline. The presenter is Ying Sa, founder and principal certified public accountant at Community CPA & Associates Inc. Walk-ins are welcome.
Participants who attend 70 percent of the eDIME workshops will be honored by the Hispanic Chamber in October.
For more information on the series, contact Zenaida Landeros, 309-912-8760. Walk-ins are welcome.
All workshops are free and available in English and Spanish.