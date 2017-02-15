MUSCATINE — HNI Corp. announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 27.5 cents per share on its common stock.
In a news release Wednesday, HNI said the dividend will be payable March 6 to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 27.
The announcement comes a week after HNI announced that full-year-earnings increased 1.6 percent to $2.62 per share.
For the year, ended Dec. 31, net income was $86 million, or $1.88 per diluted share. Full-year sales decreased $100.9 million, or 4.4 percent, to $2.2 billion.
Fourth quarter earnings fell 9.9 percent to 82 cents per share. Net income was $11 million, or 24 cents per diluted share. Fourth quarter sales decreased $15.6 million, or 2.6 percent, to $581.3 million.
In the release, HNI President and CEO Stan Askren called it "another strong year." "Our businesses performed well as we strategically repositioned and simplified our portfolio to increase profitability," he said.
Looking ahead at 2017, Askren said performance will be driven "by top line growth and the continued benefit of structural cost reductions and operational improvements."
HNI estimates full-year earnings per share to be between $2.80 and $3.15 for 2017. Sales are expected to be down 3 to 6 percent in the first quarter for HNI.