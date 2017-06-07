Jeff Lorenger has been named president of the Office Furniture division of HNI Corp., with headquarters in Muscatine. Lorenger will report to Stan Askren, chairman, president and CEO.
"Jeff is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of executing strategic plans and initiatives," Askren said.
Lorenger joined HNI in 1998, and has held multiple executive level positions. He has broad experience in corporate and operations roles in all HNI furniture markets and segments. Lorenger holds a bachelor's of business administration, MBA and law degrees from the University of Iowa.
HNI Corporation is a global provider and designer of office furniture and manufacturer of hearth products including fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories.
--Times staff