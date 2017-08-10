MUSCATINE — On Tuesday, HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) announced its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of 28.5 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend will be payable Sept. 1, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2017.
HNI Corp. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and provides products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. The company is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products.