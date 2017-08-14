While it did not move far, Hobby Lobby unveiled a new store Monday in a new location, a new shopping complex and a new city.
The craft and home decor retailer opened for business at 5611 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The store replaces its store at 2121 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf.
"We're excited to be in a lot better location," said Dave Houk, Hobby Lobby's store manager.
The store is in the Davenport Commons shopping complex that welcomed a new Dick's Sporting Goods, Field & Stream and Golf Galaxy concept store on March 10. A Walmart Supercenter also is located there.
The 55,000-square-foot store is similar in size to the previous store, but offers a new store layout as well as a prime retail location.
"This is where the retail growth is right now," said Houk, who has been with the company for eight years.
Hobby Lobby first opened in Bettendorf in July 1998 in part of what was a former Kmart.
"We are always striving to better serve our Iowa customers," Kelly Black, advertising director, said in a news release. "This move to Davenport will heighten their service and shopping experience."
The Oklahoma City-based Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. is a privately-held corporation with more than 750 stores across the country. Each store offers more than 70,000 products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.
The company began as Greco, a miniature picture frame company in 1970. Hobby Lobby was born when founder David Green moved the business from the family garage to a 300-square-foot retail space in 1972. Today, it is the nation's largest privately-owned arts and crafts retailer.
Houk said the company will add between 60 and 70 new stores this year.
Store hours will remain the same at the new location: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. All Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday. The new store has a new telephone number: 563-355-2143.