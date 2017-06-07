Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities will send off its 40th flight on Thursday, but its leaders have their eyes on the number 4,000.
That is the number of veterans the local hub expects it will have served — transporting them to Washington, D.C., to see their war monuments — by year's end. The hub was formed in 2008.
"We're going to get close to 4,000 veterans this year," said Steve Garrington, Honor Flight's hub director. "If we don't have it on the last flight of the year, it will be on the first one next year."
Two more flights are scheduled this year on Aug. 31 and Nov. 1.
The latest flight, which takes off about 7:30 a.m. Thursday from the Quad-City International Airport, will add another 95 veterans to the ranks of Honor Flight's participants. The veterans, escorted by volunteer guardians, will tour all the monuments in the nation's capital erected in their honor and attend the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The chartered 737 returns Thursday night.
This flight is sponsored by the Rock Island Arsenal Federal Credit Union. Honor Flight board member Mike Haney, a U.S. Air Force veteran, will lead the flight.
"We really hope for a large crowd when we arrive," said Haney, who retired from the airport.
According to Garrington, the previous flight was the hub's first flight without a World War II veteran onboard. Due to their dwindling numbers, Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities now also transports Korea and Vietnam war veterans. But Flight No. 40 is back to having two World War II veterans, who will join about 60 Vietnam War veterans and nearly 30 Korea-era veterans.
He said the hub still is working with about a dozen area World War II veterans to take them on an Honor Flight. "But when you're working with 90-year-olds, they can't always go for one reason or another."
As with every Honor Flight, the public is invited to join the Welcome Home ceremony to greet the veterans at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline. The flight returns about 10 p.m. Parking is free for Honor Flight.
Garrington said the welcome home is an event to be experienced. Traditionally, crowds of family, friends, well-wishers, Boy Scouts and others are on hand when the plane returns.
"This is the welcome a lot of them didn't get," he said. "When the Korean guys came home, they weren't thanked. But when the Vietnam guys came home, they just were not thanked but they were hated, persecuted and told not to wear their uniform. What we did to the Vietnam vets is one of the great black marks on our nation. Now we have a chance to make up for it."
For more information and Honor Flight applications, visit honorflightqc.org or stop by the Main Office at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport.