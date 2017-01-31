With more than 600 veterans waiting to participate in Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities, it could be three or even four years before the Quad-City hub can transport all the interested participants, the hub director said.
Still, in true military fashion, Honor Flight is concerned about leaving behind any veterans who want to go — especially those from World War II and Korean era, who would be given priority because they are older, said Steve Garrington, a retired Army lieutenant colonel.
"Somebody who just signed up, it might be two or three years before they go," he said. "We still want them to sign up now. It's first come, first served."
But World War II veterans and terminally ill veterans of any age are moved to the front of the line, he said, adding that most signing up now are Vietnam veterans.
The hub has plans for four Honor Flights this year out of the Quad-City International Airport. About 90 veterans go on each flight, with Guardians, the volunteers who escort them, making up the rest of each 160-person flight.
The first flight will be May 4, with a mandatory orientation on April 22. Garrington said the upcoming flight's participants have been selected but not notified yet. "They should wait for us to call them; we ask they do not call us."
The other 2017 flights will be June 8, Aug. 31 and Nov. 1. Applications for veterans and guardians still are being accepted at honorflightqc.org. The flights are free for veterans.
Guardians will travel with one or two veterans throughout the day-long trip, and pay $400 to participate.
The committee discourages veterans from trying to choose their own guardian. "Although a lot would like to help, we need people who have enough strength to help a 200-pound veteran in a wheelchair. We can't have someone who doesn't have the strength."
He said Honor Flight appreciates when "some of these young vets from Iraq or Afghanistan want to go along too. Then you (the veteran) will be with someone who has gone through what you have gone through. We find the guys open up more with strangers."
For more information, visit honorflightqc.org or call Ridgecrest Village at 563-388-3592.