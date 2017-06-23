With 40 flights behind it, Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities again is spreading its wings to offer a flight-less option for area veterans.
The event, known as Honor Tour, is a local bus tour for veterans to view the Quad-City war memorials. This year's Honor Tour will be Thursday, June 29, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 26, 702 W. 35th St., Davenport. The day-long event runs until 4 p.m.
Steve Garrington, Honor Flight's hub director, said the event's purpose is similar to Honor Flight — a day to honor veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam eras. Honor Tour, he said, is designed for those veterans whose health and medical needs might keep them from taking an actual Honor Flight.
The day includes breakfast at American Legion Post 26 and lunch at the Rock Island Arsenal Golf Clubhouse. Organizers still are taking reservations from veterans for what is the fourth Honor Tour in the past two years.
"Because it is a bus tour, veterans are allowed to bring a caregiver in addition to having a guardian assigned for the day," he said. Active duty soldiers from First Army and Army Sustainment Command will serve as guardians, escorting each veteran participant.
The bus tour will visit several local memorials including Hero Street in Silvis, as well as sites in Rock Island, Bettendorf and Davenport. A Ceremony of Remembrance will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.
For more information or to reserve a spot on Honor Tour, call Garrington at 309-569-0660 or fill out an application at www.honorflightqc.org. Use the traditional Honor Flight application, but indicate it is for Honor Tour.