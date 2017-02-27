CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A hospital in Camden is honoring the life of its former chief executive who was found dead along with his wife in their home in 2014.
Cooper Health System will rename the building the John and Joyce Sheridan Health Center at Three Cooper Plaza.
New Jersey's medical examiner last month overturned an earlier ruling that John Sheridan killed himself.
The decision came after the four sons of John and Joyce Sheridan accused a prosecutor of jumping to conclusions that he killed his wife and then himself after setting their house on fire.
A nationally known forensic scientist concluded that John Sheridan was likely killed.
Sheridan joined Cooper in 2005 after serving as the state's transportation commissioner and chairing the board of New Jersey Transit.