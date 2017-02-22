LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House is meeting into the night as majority Republicans struggle to gain support for an income tax cut.
Legislation that would reduce the 4.25 tax to 3.9 percent over four years is on the agenda for a vote Wednesday. But the GOP is at odds over the proposal that is opposed by Democrats. Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has cited "serious concerns" about the budget implications of the tax cut.
Conservatives say Michigan's income tax should return to 3.9 percent, where it was as recently as 2007 before being increased to address a major budget deficit. New House Republican leaders are making the tax cut a priority early in the two-year session.
Snyder says taxes already have been cut under his watch.