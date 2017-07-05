HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. has acquired Oklahoma-based Summit ESP.
Houston-based Halliburton, which provides drilling services to oil and gas operators, made the announcement Wednesday. Summit, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma., offers electric submersible pump technology services.
Financial terms of the detail weren't immediately released.
Halliburton, in a statement, said it employs more than 50,000 workers in about 70 countries. Summit has more than 500 employees in almost 30 locations across North America.