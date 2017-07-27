Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is now the richest person alive, but he didn't acquire his wealth overnight.
Bezos went from mom's garage to full-fledged e-commerce empire by slowly expanding operations and beta-testing the site.
It took two years for Amazon to go public in 1997, which is around the time the company began selling not just books, but CDs, videos, electronics and toys.
Amazon Fire tablets were introduced in 2011, followed by one of Bezos' biggest acquisitions to date: the Washington Post.
In 2013, Amazon debuted a new, experimental initiative called "Amazon Prime Air," which utilizes drones that provide delivery services to customers.
The company began selling fresh fruit and groceries to further diversify its offerings before a huge announcement came. Bezos shocked the world in June 2017 when Amazon bought notable supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion.