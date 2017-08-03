FILE- In this Saturday, May 9, 2015 file photo, FC Barcelona's Neymar celebrates after scoring against Real Sociedad during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona said Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, Neymar's 222 million euro ($262 million) release clause must be paid in full if the Brazil striker wants to leave. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)