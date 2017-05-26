On this Memorial Day weekend, Hy-Vee showed its respect for area veterans with the sponsorship of its ninth Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
At a news conference Friday, the Quad-Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores presented Honor Flight with a $50,000 donation, which will send about 100 area veterans on the Aug. 31 flight to Washington, D.C. The daylong trips take veterans to see the monuments dedicated in their honor.
"It is our privilege to sponsor this flight, and we want all veterans to know how much we appreciate the sacrifices they have made," said Sharm Wenndt, store director of the West Locust Street Hy-Vee in Davenport.
The local Hy-Vee stores have donated $450,000 to date to the Quad-City Honor Flight hub, which will mark its 41st flight with the August flight. It also has a June 8 flight planned, sponsored by R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, and a Nov. 1 flight, sponsored by Lee County, Illinois.
"It is such a privilege for us to take these veterans to Washington, D.C.," Steve Garrington, Honor's Flight's hub director, said thanking Hy-Vee for its continued support.
During the presentation at the Bettendorf Hy-Vee store, Wenndt also shared credit with Hy-Vee's customers, employees, sponsors and the community. "Without their support, we could not make this such a great event."
In addition to Hy-Vee, these sponsors are supporting the upcoming flight: Pepsi, Sara Lee, Quad-City Times, Bai, Budweiser, Coors Light, Kitchen Cooked, Mama Bosso, Frito-Lay, FIJI Water, BODYARMOR Sports Drink and Prairie Farms.
As part of its sponsorship, the grocer hosts a pre-flight dinner for the participating veterans, their guests and guardians — the volunteers who escort the veterans on the flight. The guardians' donations also help finance each flight.
"We are so grateful to Hy-Vee for not only sponsoring this flight but also for employing so many veterans," Garrington said.
The employee-owned Hy-Vee has sponsored several Honor Flight hubs across the Midwest. For the third consecutive year, it received the Retail Patriot Award, an honor given to companies that go "above and beyond the call of duty" in service to active military troops and veterans.