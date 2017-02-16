CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $41 million.
The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 29 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.
The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $204 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.43 billion.
Hyatt Hotels shares have risen 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 39 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on H at https://www.zacks.com/ap/H
_____
Keywords: Hyatt Hotels, Earnings Report