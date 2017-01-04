SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Hyundai subsidiary is moving into the former General Motors plant in Shreveport.
Louisiana Economic Development announced Wednesday that California-based Glovis America will establish a distribution center at the site. There, workers will outfit imported vehicles with equipment and exterior upgrades — like security systems, electronics and sunroof accessories.
The 125,000-square-foot Shreveport facility will create 150 direct jobs, according to the economic development department, with an average salary of $31,760 plus benefits. Additional phases could add more jobs.
Glovis America handles delivery of all Hyundai and Kia vehicles to U.S. dealerships. Glenn Clift, president of the company, said in a statement that the Shreveport facility is expected to work on more than 75,000 vehicles each year. The first vehicles arrived on Tuesday.
Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox
GM closed its assembly plant there in 2012.