SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A subsidiary of Hyundai is bringing a new inland distribution center for imported vehicles to the former General Motors plant in Shreveport, eventually creating hundreds of jobs.
Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Glovis America will make a $1 million capital investment and create 150 new direct jobs with an average salary of $31,760. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in another 246 indirect jobs for nearly 400 new positions in north Louisiana.
Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox
Officials say the facility received its first shipment of Kia vehicles Tuesday from Monterey, Mexico. North Louisiana Economic Partnership President Scott Martinez says the Shreveport facility should see about 75,000 vehicles annually.
Edwards says the company's announcement signifies a new chapter in revitalizing the former plant and returning great jobs to Shreveport an the region.