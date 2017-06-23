HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige plans to veto a bill that would forbid issuing new aquarium fishing permits.
The bill was supported by environmental groups who want to limit aquarium fishing to protect wildlife living around coral reefs.
Ige says it would be premature to ban aquarium fish collection before studies are conducted.
The governor on Friday outlined 15 bills he may veto, giving lawmakers a heads-up ahead of a deadline. There's a chance he may change his mind.
Ige also may veto a bill that would require the state to defend county lifeguards from lawsuits. He says requiring the state to defend counties for any civil action is an overreach.
Ige will finalize his vetoes by July 11.