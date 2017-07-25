The state of Illinois has awarded a nearly $82.4 million contract for a major part of the Interstate-74 bridge replacement project, the state confirmed this week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said Monday that it awarded the contract to Kraemer North America LLC, which is based in Plain, Wisconsin. Its bid was the lowest of seven the state received.
The contract will, essentially, cover work to take place on the project from the water's edge in Moline to about 7th Avenue. It's the first of two major contracts covering work on the bridge project on the Illinois side of the river. A separate bid letting for the rest, from 7th Avenue to just south of Avenue of the Cities, will take place in September.
This latest contract is the third to be awarded over the last few months for the replacement of the span over the Mississippi River.
In mid-May, the Iowa Department of Transportation awarded a $322 million contract to Wisconsin-based Lunda Construction to build the bridge over the Mississippi River. Separately, the Iowa DOT awarded a $30 million contract to Civil Constructors, of Freeport, Illinois, in late May for work on the bridge over downtown Bettendorf.
In another development on the I-74 project, the U.S. Coast Guard has approved a permit for work to begin in the Mississippi River, according to Danielle Mulholland, project manager for the Iowa DOT.
Contractors are expected to build a docking facility on the Illinois side of the river as a staging area for work that will begin in the river to construct piers to support the new span.
Mulholland said she expects work to begin later this week. Work on the Illinois contract will likely begin in early August.