IMEG Corp., headquartered in Rock Island, is expanding its presence in Phoenix with the acquisition of Arizona-based engineering firm Taylor RyMar Corp., or TRC.
IMEG Corp., formed in 2015 with the merger of KJWW and TTG Engineers, announced that TRC and the Phoenix offices of KJWW and TTG Engineers began operating as one under the corporate IMEG name effective Wednesday.
The three Phoenix offices, which will consolidate into one later this spring, employ 50 engineering professionals. Of those, 30 are TRC employees.
"This unique strategic opportunity combines TRC’s multiple years of expertise in the Southwest region with KJWW’s and TTG’s expansive capabilities," IMEG President and CEO Paul VanDuyne said in a news release. "As always, we remain focused on our customers and on strengthening and expanding our offerings to continue to deliver ever-greater value."
Founded nearly 40 years ago, Taylor Rymar "recognized that the next step for our team and clients was to merge with a firm of comparable quality that would enable us to expand services," Rod Taylor, the company's president, said in the release.
IMEG employs more than 1,000 people worldwide at 34 locations specializing in high-performing building systems, infrastructure and construction-related services.