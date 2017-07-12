Building engineering firm IMEG's expansion continues with an announcement Wednesday of its latest merger, with McClure Engineering Associates Inc.
“Like IMEG, our firm was founded here in the Quad-Cities and has a valued reputation spanning decades,” said Brett Fetter, president/CEO of McClure Engineering. “We have grown to several offices over the years, and the merger provides us with the avenue for bringing our experience and expertise to an even larger client base — and providing additional services to our current clients due to IMEG’s broad spectrum of engineering disciplines.”
McClure Engineering Associates, Inc. was founded in 1969 in East Moline, and provides consulting civil and structural engineering and land surveying. The company began as a single location, and now has headquarters in East Moline and additional offices in Rockford, Waukegan, Ottawa, and Macomb, Illinois.
“McClure has been a leader of civil engineering in central and northern Illinois, eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin for nearly 50 years and is one of our highly valued, long-time project teaming partners,” said Paul VanDuyne, president/CEO of IMEG Corp., headquartered in Rock Island. “We are extremely fortunate to have their expert personnel join us in developing our new civil team. This strategic opportunity will allow us to provide current and potential clients with one of the largest and most talented civil engineering groups in the Quad-Cities region and the Midwest.”
IMEG, formerly KJWW Engineering Consultants, was founded in Rock Island in 1961. The company merged with TTG Engineers (Pasadena, Calif.) in 2015, forming IMEG.
Since that merger, IMEG has merged with or acquired Missman, Inc., a Quad-City based civil engineering firm; Arizona-based engineering firm Taylor RyMar Corp., or TRC; Texas-based JanCom Technologies Inc., a technology consulting firm; and Michigan-based FES Group, a consulting firm.
IMEG has 1,200 employees and is ranked in the top five building industry engineering firms in the U.S.
IMEG officials said company integration will begin over the next few weeks, in conjunction with the Missman merger. McClure will continue to operate under its existing brand – as a division of IMEG Corp. – through the end of 2017.