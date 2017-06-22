Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds toured two buildings Thursday that are a key part of downtown Davenport's history and future. The tour came as Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and community leaders promoted the need to retain the state's historical preservation tax credit program.
During a brisk walking tour, Reynolds and Iowa Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, were led through the Kahl Building and Capitol Theater to hear Eastern Iowa Community Colleges' plans for its future when the college's new Urban Campus is complete nearby. The tour, led by the chamber staff, also gave the dignitaries a sneak peek at The Current Iowa, the new hotel set to open next month in the former Putnam Building.
After what amounted to nearly a 30-minute tour, Reynolds said "It's great to have the opportunity to see the development taking place down here... It's just great to see the vibrancy taking place."
Asked about the future of the historical preservation tax credits, she said the state "is looking at comprehensive tax reform" and wants to make sure its incentives are used appropriately. But she added, that the program "has had a great impact on Iowa and really is being utilized in all areas across the state."
From large Iowa cities to small rural communities, she said the credits "play a valuable role" in helping to renovate existing buildings.
Looking out a window on the 10th floor of the Kahl Building, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Chancellor Don Doucette described to Reynolds the other changes that will come to the downtown as a result of the college moving into its new Urban Campus and vacating the Kahl Building and the Ground Transportation Center. "This is a downtown redevelopment project, that's what it is,'' he told the governor.
Kyle Carter, executive director of the chamber’s Downtown Davenport Partnership, called the development "a domino effect" as the college's move will open up two other buildings for new uses.
Joined on the tour by Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch and Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher, the chamber leaders also took Reynolds two blocks away to see a guest room at the Restoration St. Louis hotel, The Current Iowa. The project is part of a half-block redevelopment known as City Square.
Waiting in the lobby with the media, Carter said the tour was successful in helping "us share the story" of the impact of the historical preservation tax credits on downtown Davenport. "That's why we wanted to take her to the top floor (of the Kahl). From there, you can start to piece together the progress."
After the two building tours, Reynolds said she was surprised by the amount of progress downtown. "I had no idea there was this much going on here and how one project feeds into another. That's wonderful. We want to see this kind of growth in communities across the state."
In an earlier interview, Carter said of $460 million in total new projects in Davenport, nearly $400 million have involved historical preservation tax credits. “It’s a ton of money and it’s definitely a concern when the legislature has openly said they are going to be looking at all the incentives out there.
“We want to make sure programs that are beneficial stand out," he said.
Henry Marquard, the chamber’s government relations director, said the past legislative session saw a bill “that would have lowered the cap on all tax credits and exempted a couple of them.” While it was never voted on, he said there remains a real concern about the future of the state's various incentives.
Carter said "both sides of the aisle are talking about it." But with the summer break, he said "We're happy we've got time to educate the legislature."
According to Marquard, one of the benefits of the historical preservation tax credits is they “are also action and outcome required.” Unlike cash incentives that are paid upfront, he said “because it’s a credit, you only get the credit once you’ve done (the project).”
While the tour focused on larger projects, Carter said the credits also can be used to spur redevelopment in smaller buildings.
The Kahl and Capitol Theatre's redevelopment will require historical preservation tax credits to advance, Carter added. “Regardless of who and how it gets developed, the credits will be critical to making its cash flow.”