India's central bank cuts key lending rate to 6 percent

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, roofs of shanties are covered with plastic sheets as protection against monsoon rains in Mumbai, India. India's central bank has cuts its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, raising hopes of lower borrowing costs for households as inflation ebbs. The announcement by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday, Aug. 2, reduced its repo rate to 6 percent. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)